Fire breaks out at Perungudi dump yard, dense smoke affects nearby residents

The blaze erupted around 2 pm in a section of the 225.16-acre dump yard where large quantities of garbage had been accumulated. Strong winds and intense summer heat, with temperatures reportedly touching 104°F, are believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Firefighters from Thoraipakkam rushed to the spot and battled the flames for more than two hours before bringing the situation under control. Despite the firefighting efforts, thick smoke continued to blanket the area due to persistent winds.