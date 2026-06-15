Fire breaks out at Perungudi dump yard, dense smoke affects nearby residents

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at the Chennai Corporation's Perungudi dump yard on Monday afternoon, sending dense smoke across several southern suburbs and causing breathing difficulties, coughing, and other respiratory problems among residents.
The blaze erupted around 2 pm in a section of the 225.16-acre dump yard where large quantities of garbage had been accumulated. Strong winds and intense summer heat, with temperatures reportedly touching 104°F, are believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.
Firefighters from Thoraipakkam rushed to the spot and battled the flames for more than two hours before bringing the situation under control. Despite the firefighting efforts, thick smoke continued to blanket the area due to persistent winds.
Residents of Perungudi, Pallikaranai, Thoraipakkam, and parts of Madipakkam reported breathing difficulties and discomfort as smoke spread across the neighbourhoods.
Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Authorities are examining whether the blaze was triggered by extreme heat or by the actions of anti-social elements. Officials also noted that chemical reactions within decomposing waste mounds during periods of high temperatures can lead to spontaneous combustion.
The Perungudi dump yard has long served as a disposal site for waste collected from Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, and nearby localities. Large volumes of accumulated waste are currently being processed through bio-mining, a method of biological excavation.
The incident comes less than two weeks after a similar fire broke out at the Chennai Corporation dump yard in Balaji Nagar, Madipakkam, on June 4. That fire burned for nearly seven hours and required the deployment of more than seven fire engines. Residents in the surrounding areas had also complained of dense smoke and respiratory issues.
With two dump yard fires occurring within ten days, concerns are growing over public health and waste management practices in Chennai's suburban areas. Chennai Corporation officials are conducting a parallel inquiry into the latest incident.