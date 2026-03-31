Fire breaks out at Ennore coal yard, contained swiftly

Massive firefighting effort deployed

Radhakrishnan, along with Govind Rao, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited, undertook an inspection at the site to review fire quenching operations. He issued directions to ensure complete extinguishing of the fire, continuous monitoring, and strict adherence to safety protocols, while emphasising coordination among all teams to prevent recurrence.

A large-scale firefighting effort was mounted, with 11 fire engines and 19 water tankers deployed. Fire tenders and support vehicles were mobilised from Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Ennore, Tiruvottiyur and Vallur, along with in-house firefighting systems. Officials said desalination facilities within the plant ensured uninterrupted water availability, dismissing reports of any shortage.