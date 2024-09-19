Fire at service centre guts brand new car in Ramapuram

CHENNAI: A fire that broke out at a car service centre on Natesan Nagar Main Road in Ramapuram gutted a brand new car and other property, in the early hours of Thursday.

Mohammed Masoor (30) of Nandanam runs a car service centre on Natesan Nagar Main Road. Around 11 pm on Wednesday, the employees finished their work and left for the day.

Around 4 am on Thursday, thick black smoke started billowing from there. Within moments, a fire broke out, rapidly engulfing the area. Shocked by the sight, passers-by immediately alerted the fire department.

Firefighters from Virugambakkam and Ashok Nagar rushed to the scene and fought the blaze for about an hour before dousing it.

Officials said a customer's brand new car and other property in the shed were gutted in the fire. Ramapuram police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The smoke from the fire engulfed the neighbourhood affecting the public.