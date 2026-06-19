Fire at Arumbakkam Metro Rail station triggers panic; no injuries, says CMRL

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at an electric pole near the Arumbakkam Metro Rail Station on Thursday night, prompting swift action by authorities.
According to a thanthi TV report, the incident occurred at around 8.31 p.m. The fire was brought completely under control by 8.42 p.m.
CMRL said necessary precautionary measures were taken immediately to ensure public safety and prevent any harm to commuters or nearby residents. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.
The cause of the fire is yet to be identified.