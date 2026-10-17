Fine rice at Rs 30/kg launched in 30 locations in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has launched a subsidised rice distribution programme selling fine-quality rice at Rs 30 per kg through select state-run outlets. Each consumer or family member can purchase up to a maximum of five kg.
Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan and Minister for Co-operation V Gandhiraj launched the initiative in Chennai on Saturday.
At present, the rice is being sold at 11 Amutham stores and 19 cooperative stores in the city. The ministers stated that the scheme would be extended to the rest of the state from Sunday.
To counter the surging market prices, the state government has procured 25,000 metric tonnes of rice, which will be sold through 250 cooperative stores across the state.
The initiative is aimed at providing fine-quality rice at an affordable price and easing the hardship faced by people amid rising concerns over the cost of the variety.
Apart from rice, toor dal is also being sold at high prices in the open market, at Rs 170 to Rs 190 per kilogram. Considering the price surge, the government is also considering selling toor dal at Rs 130 per kg at cooperative stores. The scheme will be launched in a day or two.