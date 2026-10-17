Fine rice at Rs 30/kg launched in 30 locations in Chennai

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan and Minister for Co-operation V Gandhiraj launched the initiative in Chennai on Saturday.

At present, the rice is being sold at 11 Amutham stores and 19 cooperative stores in the city. The ministers stated that the scheme would be extended to the rest of the state from Sunday.

To counter the surging market prices, the state government has procured 25,000 metric tonnes of rice, which will be sold through 250 cooperative stores across the state.