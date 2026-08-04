Financial influencer held for sexual harassment in Chennai

According to the complaint, the woman had approached Sundar seeking employment, following which the two became acquainted. She alleged that Sundar later invited her to his residence in Pattinapakkam, where he allegedly behaved inappropriately. She further claimed that when she informed his wife about the alleged incident, no action was taken.

The complainant also alleged that Sundar later asked her to visit his office on the pretext of apologising for an incident that allegedly occurred on June 29. She claimed that she was confined in a room for nearly three hours, during which she was sexually harassed and threatened with dire consequences.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Ice House police have registered a case against Sundar and investigations are ongoing.