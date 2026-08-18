Financial fraud: Man held while returning from Singapore

CHENNAI: A Perambalur man who was on the lookout for financial fraud and land grabbing using forged documents was detained at the city airport on Monday (August 17).
Sampath (38) was wanted by the Perambalur District Economic Offences Wing in connection with complaints involving financial fraud and attempts to acquire properties using forged documents.
However, he had escaped abroad and remained absconding. Later, the Perambalur police declared him a wanted accused and issued an LOC against him at all international airports.
On Monday morning, an IndiGo flight from Singapore arrived at Chennai Airport.
When immigration officials were checking the passengers' passports and travel documents, they found Sampath and handed him over to the Chennai Airport police.
The Perambalur district police were also informed about his detention.
A special team from Perambalur is on its way to Chennai to take Sampath into custody and bring him to Perambalur for further investigation.