Finally, Rs 2.4 crore IOC bus terminus in Tondiarpet to be ready after 40 years

According to residents, for over 40 years, a vacant site belonging to the Railways along Ennore High Road, had served as a makeshift bus halt.

Transport staff and commuters recalled severe hardships, including having to seek shelter under trees during harsh summers and torrential rains. Without toilets on site, drivers and conductors were forced to seek cover behind nearby bushes.

K Gokul, a resident of Karunanidhi Nagar, recalled the daily struggles of commuters: “Everyone from schoolchildren to senior citizens are forced to brave severe weather conditions. Even light rain turns the ground slushy, leaving stagnant pools of water.”