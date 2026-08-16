Finally, Rs 2.4 crore IOC bus terminus in Tondiarpet to be ready after 40 years

CHENNAI: A 40-year wait has finally come to an end for residents of Tondiarpet, particularly in Ward 38, with the completion of the long-awaited Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) bus terminus on Ennore High Road. Constructed for Rs 2.4 crore by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the new facility offers relief to commuters, bus drivers, and conductors who spent years enduring neglected conditions and a complete absence of basic amenities.
According to residents, for over 40 years, a vacant site belonging to the Railways along Ennore High Road, had served as a makeshift bus halt.
Transport staff and commuters recalled severe hardships, including having to seek shelter under trees during harsh summers and torrential rains. Without toilets on site, drivers and conductors were forced to seek cover behind nearby bushes.
K Gokul, a resident of Karunanidhi Nagar, recalled the daily struggles of commuters: “Everyone from schoolchildren to senior citizens are forced to brave severe weather conditions. Even light rain turns the ground slushy, leaving stagnant pools of water.”
Echoing him was Arasu, a bus driver at the terminus, who pointed out that the lack of seating and shelters forced passengers to seek cover under trees. “Without restrooms, staff must relieve themselves behind bushes. Turning buses near the railway tracks is difficult. So, after 6 pm, we would park along the road. This causes traffic jams but we didn’t have a choice,” he rued.
Currently, routes operating from the spot are the 44 Cut service (Indian Oil Corporation to Island Grounds) and the C1 circular route (IOC to IOC). Commuters rely heavily on these services to connect with major transit hubs, including the High Court, Chennai Beach Station, and Metro stations at Tondiarpet and Washermenpet.
Explaining the project’s background, Nethaji U Ganesan, chairman of the Tondiarpet Zone and Ward 38 Councillor, noted that the railway land parcel was secured on a 32-year lease for Rs 1.8 crore funded through the RK Nagar MLA fund. The GCC subsequently invested in constructing the terminus infrastructure.
Ganesan stated, “Over 40,000 residents across 32 localities, including Nedunchezhian Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, and Rajasekaran Nagar along with neighbouring areas like Korukkupet and Manali, will directly benefit from the facility.”
With the construction complete, residents and transport workers are urging the GCC and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to inaugurate the terminus soon. In February this year, a letter was submitted to former MTC managing director T Prabhu Shankar seeking the restoration and expansion of crucial bus routes connecting Tondiarpet to key commercial and educational hubs across Chennai.
“Requested services include route 159D (toKoyambedu), 1F (to Tiruvanmiyur), 4D (to Adyar), 170E (to Tambaram), 44C (to Anna Square), and 15A (to Vadapalani),” added Ganesan. “Resuming these routes will drastically reduce travel time for daily wagers, office goers, working women, and students. We’ve also urged the MTC to rename the bus terminus after a national leader instead of the IOC.”
A senior GCC official said, “All works are completed. We’re waiting for MTC and the State government to give a date for inauguration.”
The bus terminus constructed at Rs 2.4 crore, spans 16,000 square feet, with toilets for men, women and persons with disability. Rooms for lactation, waiting, and time-keeping are available at the terminus, along with CCTV cameras.