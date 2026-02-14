Film Vidhi inspired me to study law: Justice Manjula

Justice Manjula is retiring on the 15th of this month. A farewell ceremony was organised by the High Court.

Speaking at the event, Tamil Nadu Advocate General PS Raman, in his farewell address, described Justice Manjula as a “lioness” who fought fiercely for the rights of women and children. He pointed out that the Madras High Court, which has the highest number of women judges in the country, is today losing one such woman judge.