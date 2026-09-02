Film distributor arrested for attempting to molest women at T Nagar hotel

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old film distributor was arrested for allegedly attempting to molest two women at a hotel on Thirumalai Pillai Road in T Nagar on Wednesday. The accused, William Alexander alias Alex, was arrested after a police complaint.
Alexander was staying at a hotel. When an acquaintance came with a young woman, Alexander allegedly made lewd comments and attempted to touch her inappropriately after which her friend, another woman who was nearby, came to the hotel and questioned him.
Police said that Alexander abused and threatened her too after which the women left the scene and alerted the authorities. Police personnel reached the scene and conducted an enquiry after which Alexander was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.