File report on facilities in Chennai Corporation schools: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State and Chennai corporation to file a status report regarding the action taken to ensure basic facilities and infrastructure in the corporation schools and curb the sales of tobacco products in and around the school area.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji took suo motu cognizance of the news article published in an English daily newspaper about the lack of basic amenities and infrastructure in the corporation school at Kalyanapuram in Vyasarpadi.

The bench directed the State and Chennai corporation to ensure the basic facilities like drinking water, toilet facilities and lab maintenance at Chennai Corporation schools.

The bench also directed to take stringent action against selling tobacco products near school campuses. It also directed the educational authorities to conduct counselling programmes by psychologists to address the behaviour and other issues among the students.

The State and GCC were directed to file the status report within two weeks and adjourned the matter.