Fifth accused held for robbing 1.4 kg gold bar at Mint Street

CHENNAI: The police arrested the fifth absconding accused in a gold bar robbery case. Earlier this week, a gang had robbed a 1.4-kg gold bar from a jewellery shop in Elephant Gate.
Ankithilip Mor (27) of Broadway manages a smelting unit on Mint Street, owned by his brother-in-law. On July 1, a customer handed over gold jewellery weighing about 1.4 kg for melting, saying he would collect it later.
While Ankithilip Mor and the staff were in the unit, three men entered the shop around 3 pm the same day.
The assailants threatened Ankithilip Mor and the employees with knives, struck one person and fled with the gold bar after threatening them.
The Elephant Gate police arrested three accused the next day, Lokesh (24), Ramana (24) and Arumugam (23) of Lalgudi in Tiruchy and another absconding accused, Mohamed Sameer (26) of Mannady on Saturday.
On Sunday, the police subsequently arrested a main suspect, Ajithkumar (26) of Elephant Gate. The probe revealed that Ajithkumar planned the robbery with Mohamed Sameer and other absconding accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.