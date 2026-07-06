Fifth accused held for robbing 1.4 kg gold bar at Mint Street

The assailants threatened Ankithilip Mor and the employees with knives, struck one person and fled with the gold bar after threatening them.

The Elephant Gate police arrested three accused the next day, Lokesh (24), Ramana (24) and Arumugam (23) of Lalgudi in Tiruchy and another absconding accused, Mohamed Sameer (26) of Mannady on Saturday.

On Sunday, the police subsequently arrested a main suspect, Ajithkumar (26) of Elephant Gate. The probe revealed that Ajithkumar planned the robbery with Mohamed Sameer and other absconding accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.