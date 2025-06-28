Fifteen years after getting caught for Rs 2 lakh bribe, Chennai cop sentenced to 5 yrs in jail

CHENNAI: A special city court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases sentenced a former police inspector to five years jail after he was found guilty of accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe while working with the Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The official, DC Ruskin, was serving in CCB, Chennai, from November 2007 to December 2008. He was booked by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths based on a complaint from TS Abineshababu from Anna Nagar.

According to the complainant, Ruskin, then an inspector, demanded Rs 2 lakh to drop further action and close the cases against him as civil in nature.

Based on the complaint, the DVAC laid a trap on December 17, 2009. The inspector told Abineshbabu to hand over the bribe money to head constable S Mohan, who accepted the money on behalf of the inspector.

Chargesheet in the case was filed in 2010 and at the end of the trial, the special court judge found him guilty and sentenced him to undergo five years imprisonment. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him.