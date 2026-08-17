Festive showcase of Indian crafts

CHENNAI: Kachchi Mitti, an exhibition showcasing Indian textiles, crafts and handmade products, will return to Chennai with its Festive Edit from August 20 to 22 at CP Art Centre, Alwarpet.
Curated by Sanchita Ghosh, Kachchi Mitti began in Chennai in September 2025.
Since then, the exhibition has travelled to many cities, bringing together independent designers, artisan-led brands and small businesses.
The Chennai edition will feature a range of handmade fashion, textiles, jewellery and lifestyle products. Visitors can shop for handwoven sarees, Jamdani, Batik, Kantha, Ajrakh, Ikat and block-printed textiles, along with naturally dyed clothing, handmade jewellery and home décor.
The participating brands have been selected for their focus on traditional skills, original designs and responsible production.