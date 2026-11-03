Festive fashion: From traditional classics to contemporary looks

Deepavali is a time for celebrations, family gatherings and, of course, dressing up. Whether you prefer an elaborate festive ensemble or a simple, elegant look, a few thoughtful styling choices can go a long way.
Deepavali is a great time to experiment with traditional fashion while adding a contemporary touch. I would recommend rich jewel tones such as emerald green, wine, royal blue and classic red. Silk sarees with intricate zari work are always a good choice. For those who prefer contemporary styles, embroidered anarkalis, sharara sets, ethnic co-ords and Indo-Western outfits are beautiful options.
I also love the idea of pairing traditional outfits with modern blouse designs. Statement sleeves, interesting necklines and subtle embellishments can give a saree a completely different look. Fabrics such as silk, organza and tissue also add a festive charm. Ultimately, choose something that reflects your personality rather than simply following trends.
When it comes to beauty, a good skincare routine is the first step. Cleanse, moisturise and apply sunscreen during the day. Hydrated skin creates a smooth base for makeup. I prefer enhancing natural features rather than using too many products. A lightweight foundation or skin tint, well-blended concealer, a little blush and a beautiful lip colour can create a lovely festive look.
On the festival day, you can experiment with gold or bronze eyeshadow, subtle shimmer, winged eyeliner or a classic kajal look. A little highlighter adds a festive glow, while setting spray helps makeup last longer. Soft curls, sleek buns and traditional braids accessorised with flowers are lovely hairstyle options. Maintain a balance between your outfit, makeup and accessories. If your outfit is heavily embellished, keep the jewellery and makeup subtle. With a simpler outfit, you can experiment with statement jewellery or a bold lip colour. – Luxa Anbulingam, makeup artist
Mul cotton sarees are my top picks this Deepavali. They are lightweight and effortless, yet can look grand depending on the colours and borders you choose. Lately, I have also been obsessed with my mother's brand, Sandhya Weaves. Her sense of fashion has always resonated with me, so I love wearing sarees from her collection.
One beauty tip I swear by is an ice-water dunk before starting my skincare routine. I also prefer mild products that do not irritate or react with my skin. Getting enough sleep and drinking plenty of water make a difference too. I believe avoiding stress and taking care of yourself reflect on your skin. Sometimes, the best skincare comes from within.
When it comes to putting together the perfect festive look, I would say wear what you genuinely enjoy. Pick your favourite colour and a style that suits you. Make sure the outfit fits well and is comfortable enough for you to enjoy the celebrations. You should be able to move around freely, spend time with family and friends, and make lovely memories. - Nidhi Pradeep, model and dancer
Sarees are always a favourite, but interesting blouse designs can give them a fresh look. I particularly love structured blouses, corset-style silhouettes, statement sleeves and unconventional necklines. Even a simple silk saree can look completely different when paired with the right blouse.
Apart from sarees, co-ord sets, Anarkalis and contemporary kurta sets are great choices for those who want a festive look without going over the top. Indo-Western styling is also worth exploring. In terms of colours, jewel tones such as emerald green, wine, royal blue and deep purple work beautifully. If you prefer softer shades, champagne, ivory, blush pink and muted gold are equally elegant. You can also experiment with textures such as silk, brocade and subtle metallic finishes.
Good skin preparation is important, so start with a moisturiser and sunscreen if you are celebrating during the day. A lightweight base, a little concealer, blush and highlighter can give a natural glow. For the eyes, kajal, softly blended eyeliner or a little shimmer on the lids works well. Finish with a lip colour that complements your outfit.
Hairstyles such as soft waves, sleek buns, low ponytails and traditional braids go beautifully with Indian outfits. Adding jasmine or a pretty hair accessory is always a lovely festive touch.
Pay attention to the fit, as good tailoring can make even a simple outfit look beautiful. Jewellery, footwear, handbags and even the way you drape your saree contribute to the final look. I would also encourage people to restyle outfits they already own. An old saree paired with a new blouse or jewellery borrowed from your mother can look just as special as a new purchase. - Sowbarnikaa V, stylist
I would recommend Anarkali outfits and Indian fusion wear because they always look timeless and elegant. Sarees are extra special for festive occasions. You can experiment with Indo-Western blouses or try a pre-draped saree for a more contemporary look. These combinations retain the traditional charm while adding a modern touch, making them great choices for Deepavali.
When it comes to makeup, I believe a good base makes a huge difference to the overall look. Start with well-moisturised skin and choose products that suit your skin type. You do not always need heavy makeup to look festive. A natural glow, subtle blush, defined eyes and a beautiful lip shade can look equally pretty and elegant. The idea is to keep the makeup fresh and comfortable.
My biggest tip for putting together a festive look is to never underestimate the power of accessories. Jewellery is just as important as the outfit when it comes to completing your look. Choose pieces that complement your ensemble rather than overpower it. Beautiful bangles, a neat hairstyle and the right accessories can instantly elevate even a simple outfit.
- Harita Pothiraj, Actor