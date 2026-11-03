Festive fashion: From traditional classics to contemporary looks

Maintain balance between outfit, makeup & accessories

Deepavali is a great time to experiment with traditional fashion while adding a contemporary touch. I would recommend rich jewel tones such as emerald green, wine, royal blue and classic red. Silk sarees with intricate zari work are always a good choice. For those who prefer contemporary styles, embroidered anarkalis, sharara sets, ethnic co-ords and Indo-Western outfits are beautiful options.

I also love the idea of pairing traditional outfits with modern blouse designs. Statement sleeves, interesting necklines and subtle embellishments can give a saree a completely different look. Fabrics such as silk, organza and tissue also add a festive charm. Ultimately, choose something that reflects your personality rather than simply following trends.

When it comes to beauty, a good skincare routine is the first step. Cleanse, moisturise and apply sunscreen during the day. Hydrated skin creates a smooth base for makeup. I prefer enhancing natural features rather than using too many products. A lightweight foundation or skin tint, well-blended concealer, a little blush and a beautiful lip colour can create a lovely festive look.

On the festival day, you can experiment with gold or bronze eyeshadow, subtle shimmer, winged eyeliner or a classic kajal look. A little highlighter adds a festive glow, while setting spray helps makeup last longer. Soft curls, sleek buns and traditional braids accessorised with flowers are lovely hairstyle options. Maintain a balance between your outfit, makeup and accessories. If your outfit is heavily embellished, keep the jewellery and makeup subtle. With a simpler outfit, you can experiment with statement jewellery or a bold lip colour. – Luxa Anbulingam, makeup artist