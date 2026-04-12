Festive dining in Chennai gets thoughtful & modern makeover

Today, diners are looking for a balance between authenticity and innovation, as well as healthier and more personalised options. We explore how chefs are adapting to these evolving expectations and how customer feedback is increasingly shaping festive menus.

Executive Sous Chef Murugan Velayutham of The Palomar by Crossway believes festive dining in hotels is moving away from lavish spreads to thoughtfully curated experiences. “Today’s diners prefer quality over quantity: meals that tell a story rather than simply offer variety. Chefs are reimagining traditional festive dishes with modern techniques while preserving their cultural essence. At the same time, there is a growing demand for healthier options, including lighter preparations and plant-based alternatives,” he says.