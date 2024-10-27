Festival special trains to run between Chennai Central - Ambala Cantonment

CHENNAI: A pair of special trains would be operated between Chennai Central and Ambala Cantonment (Haryana) sector given the additional passengers during Deepavali and Chhath festivals, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 06097 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ambala Cantonment (Haryana) weekly festival special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5.15 am on October 28, November 4 and 11 and reach Ambala Cantonment at 2.10 am, the third day (three services).

In the return direction, train no 06098 Ambala Cantonment - Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly festival special will leave Ambala Cantonment at 3.30 pm on October 30, November 6 and 13 and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 1.35 pm, the third day (three services).

Coach composition will be of 10 sleeper class coaches, six general second class coaches, two second class coaches (disabled-friendly).

Advance reservation for the festival special trains are open, added the statement.