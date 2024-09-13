Begin typing your search...

    Female Tamil film AD on bike groped by man in Chennai

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Sep 2024 11:31 AM GMT
    CHENNAI: The Anna Nagar police is actively searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman in West Mambalam.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, who works as an assistant director in the Tamil film industry, was returning home on her motorcycle after work, from Teynampet. While passing near a private school on Veerasamy Street in West Mambalam, a young man followed her on his motorcycle and suddenly touched her inappropriately before speeding away.

    Immediately, the women reported the matter in the Ashok Nagar police station, following which a case has been filed under sexual harassment charges.

