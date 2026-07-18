Feeding spots for stray dogs expanded to 40 sans standard operating procedure

According to the latest list prepared by the Corporation’s Veterinary Department, the designated feeding spots have been identified across 15 zones with several zones having multiple locations.

The network now covers areas including Royapuram, Kolathur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Koyambedu, Besant Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Neelangarai, Thoraipakkam, Karapakkam and Sholinganallur, among others.

The GCC had initially notified only eight designated feeding locations in December 2025 after the Supreme Court directed urban local bodies to earmark specific places for feeding community dogs. At the time, the Corporation had said it planned to establish at least two such feeding areas in every zone.

While the expansion has substantially increased the number of authorised feeding locations, implementation remains uneven. Boards identifying the designated feeding spots have been installed only at select locations. None of the feeding spots currently has a dedicated shelter or covered structure, a demand both feeders and residents have been asking.