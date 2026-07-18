Feeding spots for stray dogs expanded to 40 sans standard operating procedure

CHENNAI: Nearly seven months after introducing designated feeding areas for community dogs following Supreme Court directions, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has expanded the network of authorised feeding spots across the city to 40 locations spread across all 15 zones.
According to the latest list prepared by the Corporation’s Veterinary Department, the designated feeding spots have been identified across 15 zones with several zones having multiple locations.
The network now covers areas including Royapuram, Kolathur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Koyambedu, Besant Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Neelangarai, Thoraipakkam, Karapakkam and Sholinganallur, among others.
The GCC had initially notified only eight designated feeding locations in December 2025 after the Supreme Court directed urban local bodies to earmark specific places for feeding community dogs. At the time, the Corporation had said it planned to establish at least two such feeding areas in every zone.
While the expansion has substantially increased the number of authorised feeding locations, implementation remains uneven. Boards identifying the designated feeding spots have been installed only at select locations. None of the feeding spots currently has a dedicated shelter or covered structure, a demand both feeders and residents have been asking.
The civic body is yet to finalise a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the facilities. The absence of widespread awareness has also meant that many animal feeders continue to place food along roadsides instead of using the designated locations, defeating the purpose of concentrating feeding activities at identified spots.
GCC Veterinary Officer J Kamal Hussain said that the Corporation would identify more feeding locations in the coming months and was currently focusing on installing signboards at all designated sites. “We’ve briefly communicated with feeders and the general public, but a detailed SOP on how the feeding spots should be used and maintained is yet to be drafted,” he said.
The Corporation was also discussing whether covered shelters should be developed at the feeding zones to prevent littering and improve upkeep. “So far, we have advised feeders to keep the designated spots clean and avoid littering,” the official added.
“We fear how the locality will be if people come and feed dogs here. Just stating the feeders should take care of littering will not suffice, GCC has to act on it,” said a resident from Anna Nagar 18th Main Road.