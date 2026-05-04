Fearing for life, Pudukottai man leaps out taxiing flight at Chennai airport

The Sharjah flight, with 217 flyers, landed around 3.25 am and was taxiing to Bay no. 25 when Mohamed Nijamudeen Sherif (30) suddenly opened the emergency exit and leapt onto the tarmac through the cargo chute before attempting to flee.

Airport security personnel swiftly surrounded and apprehended the passenger on the runway. He sustained minor abrasions from the jump and was given first aid at the airport's medical facility. He is currently being held for questioning in a secure location. Sherif told the police that he decided to jump off the plane as he felt 'other passengers were getting ready to attack him'.