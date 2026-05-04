Fearing for life, Pudukottai man leaps out taxiing flight at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Moments after an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah landed at the city airport, a Pudukkottai passenger aboard opened an emergency exit door and jumped out to the tarmac, creating a tense environment.
The Sharjah flight, with 217 flyers, landed around 3.25 am and was taxiing to Bay no. 25 when Mohamed Nijamudeen Sherif (30) suddenly opened the emergency exit and leapt onto the tarmac through the cargo chute before attempting to flee.
Airport security personnel swiftly surrounded and apprehended the passenger on the runway. He sustained minor abrasions from the jump and was given first aid at the airport's medical facility. He is currently being held for questioning in a secure location. Sherif told the police that he decided to jump off the plane as he felt 'other passengers were getting ready to attack him'.
The Pudukottai man has been working with a fire station in the Gulf region for eight months and has returned due to job-related stress. Preliminary reports suggest he may be suffering from mental health issues, though officials are looking into all angles, including extremist links.
The sudden breach triggered an emergency alarm on the runway, causing major disruptions. The Air Arabia aircraft was halted on the taxiway instead of proceeding to its parking bay.
As a result of the incident, a British Airways flight from London with 284 passengers bound for Chennai was unable to land and was diverted to Bengaluru and came back later to pick up passengers who were scheduled for London.
The Air Arabia flight, which was scheduled to depart for Sharjah at 4 am, was delayed until 7.45 am.
Security officials, including central intelligence agencies and airport authorities, have launched a detailed investigation. Witnesses describe the incident as "straight out of a movie". Sherif has been remanded in judicial custody.