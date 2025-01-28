Faulty escalator at GST Road foot over bridge troubles commuters

CHENNAI: The escalator connecting the GST Road foot over bridge with the pedestrian platform has been breaking down frequently, causing daily difficulties to commuters.

Thousands of locals use the foot over bridge daily, which spans the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway. It connects Tambaram Railway Station with the West Tambaram Bus Stand, two major transit points in the city. The foot over bridge also provides access to the busy Tambaram Market.

However, as the escalator facility at the bridge has been witnessing recurring breakdowns, passengers are now forced to take longer routes via ramps or stairs. Some of them have even resorted to crossing the busy highway.

In light of the situation, passengers have requested lift facilities along with properly functioning escalators for a stress-free commute that will save time.

Meanwhile, officials from the Highways Department have said that a contract agency is responsible for servicing the escalator and assured that glitches are being fixed as soon as they are brought to their notice. They also added that the installation of lifts would be considered.