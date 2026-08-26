Father-son duo in Sowcarpet die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning well

The deceased were identified as Ravi (55), and his son Ayyanar (25), both natives of Tiruvannamalai. Police said the duo had been engaged by Sowcarpet-based businessman Prashanth to clean and desilt the well at his house.

Ravi entered the well using a temporary staircase to remove the silt. While working inside, he inhaled the gas, fainted and fell into the water. On seeing his father collapse, Ayyanar entered the well in an attempt to rescue him. He too inhaled the gas and collapsed, police said.