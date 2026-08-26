Father-son duo in Sowcarpet die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning well

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man and his 25-year-old son were asphyxiated to death after inhaling noxious gas while cleaning a well inside a house in Sowcarpet on Wednesday (August 26).
The deceased were identified as Ravi (55), and his son Ayyanar (25), both natives of Tiruvannamalai. Police said the duo had been engaged by Sowcarpet-based businessman Prashanth to clean and desilt the well at his house.
Ravi entered the well using a temporary staircase to remove the silt. While working inside, he inhaled the gas, fainted and fell into the water. On seeing his father collapse, Ayyanar entered the well in an attempt to rescue him. He too inhaled the gas and collapsed, police said.
On receiving information, police and personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the spot. Fire personnel entered the well wearing safety equipment and brought both men out.
They were rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.
Police sent the bodies for postmortem. Elephant Gate police have registered a case and are investigating.