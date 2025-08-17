Father, son arrested for ganja possession

CHENNAI: The city police, on Sunday, arrested a father-son duo, both autorickshaw drivers, for the alleged possession of ganja in Tiruvanmiyur. As much as 2.5 kg of ganja was seized from them.

The arrested persons were identified as P Prabhu (30) of Vettuvankeni near Neelankarai, and his father, D Prakash (58).

Police had received a tip about the movement of narcotic substances near Prabhu’s house in Vettuvankeni, after which a team was on vigil. When they saw Prabhu moving with a package, they rounded him up, checked his baggage and found 2.5 kg of ganja.

While questioning, Prabhu admitted that his father had supplied the consignment a few days earlier, the police said. When they searched Prakash’s house in Ayanavaram, they found more packets of ganja and seized the products.

The police said the two had been sourcing the contraband from their contacts in Andhra Pradesh to supply them to peddlers in Chennai. Both were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.