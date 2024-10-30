Fashion tips to shine this festive season

CHENNAI: Deepavali presents the perfect opportunity to merge style, culture, and tradition. Preparing for parties goes beyond just choosing the right attire. Five fashion enthusiasts from the city share their styling tips for you to try

1. Don't be afraid to experiment: Mixing traditional Indian wear with chic Western styles can add a unique twist to your outfit. Try pairing your favourite lehenga skirt with a jean jacket, or your sari with a colourful blazer.

Thrift it, rent it or borrow it: Chennai has many fashion pop-ups where you can thrift old clothes. Some stores allow you to rent outfits for a day. Clothes can look completely different for different people, so consider borrowing that favourite vintage piece from your mom's wardrobe or that cute top from your friend.

Mix it up: Match the tops, bottoms, or dupattas of two outfits. A statement dupatta from one suit can be colour-blocked with a top from another outfit.

Accessories make all the difference: For example, adding a belt to a sari can make it look chic, while oversized jewellery can make a simple outfit stand out. Go wild with hair accessories: wear bows, jewelled headbands, or a traditional nethichutti to elevate your look.

Don't forget the footwear: I prefer juttis over heels for comfort during celebrations. But if you choose to wear heels, try embellishing them with removable buckles and charms that are now available at most footwear stores. These clip-on jewels instantly make any simple shoe look more festive.

Farhana Suhail, founder of Instagram page - NewToChennai

2. Vibrant layering with contrasts: Mix bold, festive colours like deep emerald green, classic maroon, and rich mustard yellow with more muted shades for a layered look. Opt for a silk jacket over a lighter kurta for both warmth and texture.

Statement sleeves & belts: Make a statement with sleeves — think flared, bell, or ruffled sleeves on kurtas and blouses. Cinch the waist with a metallic or embellished belt to create structure and a modern silhouette.

Traditional sarees with contemporary blouses: Pair a timeless saree with a crop top-style blouse, corset, or a jacket blouse for a chic fusion look. Metallic blouses are particularly trendy, adding shimmer without overpowering.

Bold accessories & hair jewellery: Layered necklaces and maang tikas add richness to your outfit. Consider hair jewellery like hairpins or chains woven into an updo or loose waves for a royal yet refreshing vibe.

Harshaa, fashion stylist and consultant

3.Fusion outfits: Pair a crop top with dhoti or palazzo pants and add a light cape or jacket. Try a pant-saree for a modern, comfy twist on the classic saree.

Go for unique colours: Skip the usual red and gold. Opt for earthy tones like olive green, rust, or fresh pastels such as lavender and mint.

Statement blouses can be fun: Experiment with bold blouse styles, like one-shoulder, sweetheart necklines, or corset designs, to add a trendy touch to sarees and lehengas.

Minimal jewellery: Choose one standout piece - either an oversized earrings, a choker, or a maang tikka. Simple and chic!

Try new hairstyles: Sleek low buns or a messy ponytail can give a relaxed yet stylish look.

Soft glam makeup: Aim for dewy, glowing skin with one bold feature - like smoky eyes or a deep red lip.

Kajal, content creator

4. Experiment a little: Mix tradition with modern styles by pairing lehengas with crop tops or opting for brocade pantsuits and saree blazers/jackets. This fusion can give you a contemporary look while honouring the festive spirit.

Accessorise boldly: Choose statement jewellery, such as oversized earrings or layered necklaces. Consider adding a modern twist with belts, brooches, and clutches. A minimalist approach, like a simple kaftan paired with standout accessories, can make a big impact.

Hair and makeup: For hair, try sleek buns adorned with fresh flowers, or go for messy buns and braids. Bold lips, bindis, and kajal are perfect go-to's for a festive look.

Ramya Sumana - fashion content creator

5. Monochromatic outfits are never out of style, allowing you to dress head-to-toe in one colour. These outfits can look incredibly sophisticated, and tones like deep red, mustard yellow, or royal blue can make anyone stand out.

Pair a simple outfit with statement jewellery pieces, such as a bold choker necklace or oversized jhumkas. This creates a balanced look, where the simplicity of the clothing is offset by the grandeur of the accessories.

You can always add a maang tikka or nose pin for an extra touch!