Fake govt scholarship QR code costs Chennai pickle vendor Rs 1.21 lakh

Muthukkamaakshi’s son, who is studying in a private college, received a call from an unidentified person claiming that the government would provide him with Rs 48,000 as a scholarship for students. The caller asked him to scan the QR code that would be sent to his mobile phone to receive the amount.

After Muthukkamaakshi scanned the QR code, Rs 1,21,000 was withdrawn from his bank account within seconds.