Fake govt scholarship QR code costs Chennai pickle vendor Rs 1.21 lakh

CHENNAI: A pickle vendor, Muthukkamaakshi, from Kondungaiyur, Chennai, fell victim to an online scam after scammers sent him a QR code, claiming that his son had been granted a government scholarship, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Muthukkamaakshi’s son, who is studying in a private college, received a call from an unidentified person claiming that the government would provide him with Rs 48,000 as a scholarship for students. The caller asked him to scan the QR code that would be sent to his mobile phone to receive the amount.
After Muthukkamaakshi scanned the QR code, Rs 1,21,000 was withdrawn from his bank account within seconds.
Shocked by the incident, he filed a complaint with the cybercrime police. Following this, the police registered a case and launched an intensive investigation.
Earlier this year, a 45-year-old woman in the Nligiris was defrauded of Rs 25 lakh by a man who claimed he wanted to marry her.
The victim, already married and a mother of two daughters, was approached online by a person using the name Permato Eric, who claimed to be living in the UK. Through social media, he developed a close relationship with her and convinced her that they would get married.
The man later told her that he had travelled from England and was carrying a large quantity of gold bars, which he claimed had been seized at Delhi airport. Using various excuses, he repeatedly extracted Rs 25 lakh from her over multiple transactions.
Suspecting foul play, the woman lodged a complaint at the Kotagiri Police Station. The investigation revealed that the accused used AI technology and fake documents to deceive the victim.