The agency suspects that officials of the Directorate of Public Libraries, Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, and Periyar Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore colluded with the publisher to push books containing fabricated author details and copied content into government libraries.

The DVAC also conducted searches at the newly established libraries in Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tenkasi, besides Mohan's residence in Chennai and a publishing facility at Kudavasal in Tiruvarur.

The FIR names Mohan, proprietor of Agal Vilakku Pathipagam and Phoenix Publications, both operating from Madipakkam. Unidentified officials of the Directorate of Public Libraries, Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and Periyar Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore have also been named.

According to the FIR, the inquiry found that the two publishing houses had supplied books with fabricated author identities, copied content, and substandard material. Some titles were allegedly created using information sourced from websites and online tools, including ChatGPT, without substantial educational or informational value.

The then DMK government had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for procuring books and e-books for the Periyar Arivulagam Library, of which an advance of Rs 30 crore was released from the Consolidated Fund.