CHENNAI: Investigating the fake book scam in government libraries in Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday arrested Chennai-based publisher R Mohan after registering a case against him and unidentified public servants over alleged irregularities in the procurement of books worth several crores of rupees.
The agency suspects that officials of the Directorate of Public Libraries, Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, and Periyar Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore colluded with the publisher to push books containing fabricated author details and copied content into government libraries.
The DVAC also conducted searches at the newly established libraries in Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tenkasi, besides Mohan's residence in Chennai and a publishing facility at Kudavasal in Tiruvarur.
The FIR names Mohan, proprietor of Agal Vilakku Pathipagam and Phoenix Publications, both operating from Madipakkam. Unidentified officials of the Directorate of Public Libraries, Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and Periyar Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore have also been named.
According to the FIR, the inquiry found that the two publishing houses had supplied books with fabricated author identities, copied content, and substandard material. Some titles were allegedly created using information sourced from websites and online tools, including ChatGPT, without substantial educational or informational value.
The then DMK government had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for procuring books and e-books for the Periyar Arivulagam Library, of which an advance of Rs 30 crore was released from the Consolidated Fund.
The procurement process began in December 2025, with publishers invited to submit titles. The Books Selection Committee considered the submissions on January 9, 2026, followed by the Negotiation Committee meeting on January 24 to finalise prices. The list was placed before the High-Level Committee on February 5, and purchase orders were issued from February 7.
As DT Next reported on November 14, the process was completed in very short time, though usually it takes nearly six months.
The inquiry found that Mohan had submitted 2,339 titles through Agal Vilakku and 99 through Phoenix Publications - both firms reportedly operating from the same address and used identical printing facilities. Purchase orders were issued for 1,857 books, of which 1,779 titles supplied by Agal Vilakku were forwarded for payment processing.
The FIR further alleges that the Coordination Committee included titles that had not been recommended by the Books Recommendation Committee, which had shortlisted around 26,000 books. These additions were allegedly not recorded in the relevant note file, raising suspicions of collusion between the publisher and unidentified officials.
The two publishing houses had also supplied books to other public libraries across Tamil Nadu and received Rs 1.74 crore for such supplies, according to the inquiry. The DVAC said its investigation would be extended to examine whether other publishers had supplied similarly questionable books.
The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Copyright Act, invoking charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, fabrication of documents, criminal misconduct by public servants and copyright violations.
The case follows a detailed departmental inquiry ordered by the School Education Department on November 6 into allegations of malpractice in procuring books and e-books for public libraries. On November 10, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed the DVAC to register an FIR.
ISBN portal revealed that 2,393 books were registered under Agal Vilakku Pathipagam between December 3, 2024, and February 6, 2026
46 titles were registered on February 4 and another 48 on February 5, the day the list was placed before the High-Level Committee
The portal listed 418 authors for the publisher
Some 'authors' wrote more than 100 books in 14 months
Six authors were credited with 745 books across unrelated subjects, raising suspicion over the authenticity of the authorship
These included 162 books under the name 'Monika Ravi', 124 under 'Lakshmi Mohan', 123 under 'Thamarai Panneer', 115 under 'Thamarai Murali', and 114 under 'Jyothi Hariharan'
Notably, 48 books each under Thamarai Murali and Lakshmi Mohan received ISBNs on February 5
DVAC flagged timing of several registrations, particularly around the High-Level Committee meeting on February 5
2,923 titles were registered under Phoenix Publications
74 authors were common to both Agal Vilakku and Phoenix Publications, and identical books appeared under different author names
One such example cited in the FIR was ‘Deepfakes: The Coming Infocalypse’, originally written by Nina Schick and published in August 2020. The title was allegedly listed under Manisha Saravanan by Agal Vilakku and Charulatha Vivek by Phoenix Publications
Inquiry also flagged a book that allegedly contained copied material and carried a fictitious author's website. It did not have an ISBN, which is mandatory under the government's Transparent Book Procurement Policy, 2024