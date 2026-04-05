Faith, family and spirit of Easter

Easter signifies the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the victory over sin and symbolises forgiveness, love and hope. As the world changes around us, do we truly follow the significance of Easter? For many Christians, Easter is both a celebration and a tradition. The West has introduced customs such as Easter eggs and hot cross buns. Unfortunately, many of these are followed without reflecting on the true meaning of the festival. The world would be a better place, for us and for future generations, if we practised the true essence of Easter, which is love, forgiveness, and hope, every day.

•⁠ ⁠Jaishree Singh, Homemaker