Faith, family and spirit of Easter

As Christians around the world celebrate Easter today, the significance of the festival, rooted in hope and renewal, comes into focus. But with the world constantly changing, what does Easter mean today? Is it still a deeply spiritual observance or has it become more social and symbolic in nature? We spoke to a few individuals to understand what Easter means to them and how its significance has evolved over the years.
Depending on one’s faith, Easter can be a solemn spiritual observance, a vibrant celebration of egg and bunny hunts or both. For me, it is a time that sparks joy, reviving carefree childhood memories with my cousins and now creating fun moments with my daughter and nephew. It is also a festive nod to the creative brilliance of Paris’ master chocolatiers. Above all, it embodies happiness and family bonds, which matter deeply in today’s world.
• Patricia Thery-Hart, Director, Alliance Française of Madras
Easter signifies the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the victory over sin and symbolises forgiveness, love and hope. As the world changes around us, do we truly follow the significance of Easter? For many Christians, Easter is both a celebration and a tradition. The West has introduced customs such as Easter eggs and hot cross buns. Unfortunately, many of these are followed without reflecting on the true meaning of the festival. The world would be a better place, for us and for future generations, if we practised the true essence of Easter, which is love, forgiveness, and hope, every day.
• Jaishree Singh, Homemaker
Along with Christmas, Easter remains one of the most significant events in the Christian calendar, reinforcing the belief that while life on earth is temporary, the human spirit is eternal, as exemplified by Jesus’s resurrection. If we broaden and democratise the meaning of Easter, it becomes an opportunity for everyone to revisit Jesus’s simple yet powerful message of love and forgiveness, values that are especially relevant in a world often marked by anger, conflict and division.
• Vinod Chacko, Communications consultant