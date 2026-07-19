Faces of tradition

"Many people don't know that such performance traditions exist. I am happy to showcase them through my photographs. Every art form has its own story, costume and expression. I wanted people to look closely at the performers and appreciate the effort and emotion that goes into what they do,” she tells us.

The exhibition explores the idea of transformation that is central to many folk performances. Through makeup and costume, performers take on characters that have been passed down over generations. For a few hours, they step into another identity, embodying myths, rituals and stories that are deeply rooted in their communities. "Once the makeup is on and the costume is complete, they become somebody else. You can see it in their eyes and expressions. Capturing that transformation was one of the most interesting parts of this project,” Rekha says.