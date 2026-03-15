Facebook friend promises MBBS seat for son, cheats woman of Rs 11 lakh

The complainant, Aparna (43) of Ram Nagar North 3rd Street, said she met the arrested person, Sriram Kamal of Tirunelveli, on Facebook in 2025.

The police said Sriram allegedly convinced her that he could secure medical college admission for her son using his contacts, and collected money from her in instalments. But, he failed to secure admission and when the woman demanded that the money be returned, he allegedly threatened her. She then filed a complaint with the Madipakkam police.