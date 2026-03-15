Facebook friend promises MBBS seat for son, cheats woman of Rs 11 lakh

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 11 lakh by promising admission for her son at a private medical college.
The complainant, Aparna (43) of Ram Nagar North 3rd Street, said she met the arrested person, Sriram Kamal of Tirunelveli, on Facebook in 2025.
The police said Sriram allegedly convinced her that he could secure medical college admission for her son using his contacts, and collected money from her in instalments. But, he failed to secure admission and when the woman demanded that the money be returned, he allegedly threatened her. She then filed a complaint with the Madipakkam police.
After investigations, the police arrested Sriram, a real estate agent. Probe revealed that he already has a case against him in Madurai, where he allegedly duped people with fake overseas job offers. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
Police urged the people to avoid unverified education and recruitment offers on social media, and falling prey to scamsters.