'Eyes of Madras' exhibition: View the city through 161 curated photos

CHENNAI: The sixth edition of the Chennai Photo Walk’s (CPW) annual photography exhibition, titled Eyes of Madras (EoM), will take place from December 6 to 8. This unique event celebrates the city of Chennai through the lenses of passionate photographers, offering a platform to showcase their creativity and love for the city.

The Eyes of Madras exhibition will feature 161 handpicked photographs by 101 participants, selected from a pool of 1,300 submissions by 187 entrants.

This year’s themes include: Dramatic Faces of Chennai, Colour, Colour: What Colour Do You Choose? Yellowoov, Diverse, Yet United, Less is More: The Beauty of Minimalism, and Enga Area Ulla Varathey – Pondy Bazaar.













Rajesh Muthuswamy, an IT professional associated with CPW for the past eight years, will exhibit his work for the fifth consecutive year. “Photography is a wonderful hobby, offering great relaxation on weekends. It’s rejuvenating and a way to meet people outside of work. Photographs of people ranging from 6 to 70 years old are exhibited at the event. New members join the group every year, making it a great community. During the photo walks we host every month, experienced professionals teach amateurs how to set up a camera, understand camera angles, and more,” says Rajesh.

















Arun Chandrasekaran has been involved with the group for years. In recent years, his son, Vishwaa, a Class 6 student, has joined him, and his works will also be exhibited. Arun shares, “My son is excited about the exhibition. After watching me take pictures, he became more interested in photography. I teach him the basics of photography. Apart from the photo walks, Vishwaa and I also go for rides to capture some photographs. At 11 years old, he particularly enjoys photographing cars and babies.”













The exhibition will be held at the Art Houz Gallery, Sterling Road, Nungambakkam.

Founded 17 years ago, Chennai Photo Walk (CPW) is a community-driven initiative that brings together photography enthusiasts with a shared love for Chennai. The group organises free, monthly photo walks on the first and third Sundays of every month, exploring various parts of Chennai and its surroundings.