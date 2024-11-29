Extreme rainfall warning: Holiday for schools in Chennai, districts on November 29; check details

CHENNAI: Due to rainfall warning in the city on Friday, schools in Chennai have been declared holiday as a precautionary measure. Chengalpattu district also declared holiday for schools alone, according to Thanthi TV.

Villupuram and Cuddalore have declared holidays to schools and colleges on Friday.

Similarly, schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal areas will have holidays on November 29 and November 30.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges will function as usual in Kancheepuram and Tiruvarur.

On Friday, extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur and Thanjavur are likely to receive very heavy rainfall along with strong winds of 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.

A yellow warning has been issued for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.