Extend Metro Rail service to Manali New Town, demand residents

The protest was organised by the Metro Rail Service Demand Committee, Manali New Town, which has been campaigning for more than three years seeking the extension of Metro Rail linkage to Manali New Town to ease transportation, reduce travel time, and improve road safety on the Tiruvottiyur–Ponneri–Panchetti Road.

PK Thenkanal, a member of the committee, said the residents were demanding that the proposed Metro Rail corridor between Wimco Nagar and Madhavaram be extended via Manali New Town to improve connectivity to the locality and surrounding areas.