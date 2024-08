Express trains running from Chennai on 29.08.2024 rescheduled; check details

CHENNAI: Two express trains from Chennai have been rescheduled on Thursday.

1. Train No. 12164, Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 6.20 pm on Thursday, is rescheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 9.20 PM, due to the late running of the pairing rake (late by 3 hours).

2. Train No. 12667 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 6.55 PM on Thursday, is rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 12.30 am on Thursday, due to the late running of the pairing rake (late by 05 hours and 30 minutes), said a Southern Railway press release.