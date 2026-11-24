A new pillar box has not been installed, raising fears of electrical accidents, particularly during the rainy season. The road serves as an important link to Poonamallee and witnesses considerable pedestrian and vehicle movement as it is surrounded by residential areas and commercial establishments.

Customers visiting nearby shops and pedestrians are at risk of electrocution with the exposed wires. Ezhumalai, a resident of Arumbakkam, said, “Repair work was undertaken a month ago to replace the EB box. However, the work was left incomplete, and a new pillar box has not been installed even after a month. As there is a risk of electrical accidents during the rainy season, boards and tarpaulins have been placed as temporary safety measures. Instead, a new pillar box should be installed with proper safety arrangements.”

Concurring with him was a shopkeeper Ibrahim, who added temporary safety arrangements cannot be a permanent solution. “The concerned officials should inspect the spot and complete the work at the earliest,” he opined.