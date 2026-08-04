Exposed EB cables on footpaths puts Chigirintha Palayam residents at risk

The cables were laid as a temporary arrangement after frequent power outages in the area over the past six months. Electricity is currently being supplied from the main pillar box after the existing power cables were damaged. However, the temporary cables have been placed openly on the footpath and road, forcing pedestrians to walk carefully.

The footpath is used daily by senior citizens, women, schoolchildren and office-goers. Residents said the exposed cables pose a risk, especially during the upcoming monsoon season when rainwater may accumulate on the road.