Exposed EB cables on footpaths puts Chigirintha Palayam residents at risk

CHENNAI: Exposed TNPDCL electricity cables laid across the pedestrian footpath and roads in the 3rd, 4th and 5th streets of Chigirintha Palayam on Kathivakkam High Road in Korukkupet have raised safety concerns among residents.
The cables were laid as a temporary arrangement after frequent power outages in the area over the past six months. Electricity is currently being supplied from the main pillar box after the existing power cables were damaged. However, the temporary cables have been placed openly on the footpath and road, forcing pedestrians to walk carefully.
The footpath is used daily by senior citizens, women, schoolchildren and office-goers. Residents said the exposed cables pose a risk, especially during the upcoming monsoon season when rainwater may accumulate on the road.
"Due to frequent power cuts in the 3rd, 4th and 5th Streets, a temporary electricity connection has been provided from the main pillar box. Since the cables are exposed, they could be damaged by passing vehicles, increasing the risk of an accident. There is also a possibility of electrical accidents if rainwater stagnates on the road," said Sarala, a resident.
Nagaraj, a local shopkeeper, said, "The electricity cables were damaged during the stormwater drain works in the area. Since then, frequent power cuts have been occurring, especially at night, causing inconvenience to both residents and traders."
The officials said the electricity cable running through the stormwater drain was damaged, but the exact location of the damage could not be identified. As a temporary arrangement, power supply has been provided from the main pillar box to the 3rd, 4th and 5th Streets of Chigirintha Palayam since two days ago. Officials said this is only a temporary measure and that permanent restoration works will be carried out at the earliest to resolve the issue.