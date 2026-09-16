Exploring the many ways we share city

The whole idea of Porombokkiyal was to platform different ideas of knowledge, different ways of gathering knowledge, of learning, of education and allowing people with these different knowledges to share their expertise with everybody,” says musician TM Krishna, who is moderating one of the sessions.

Earlier editions brought prawn pickers, grazers, fishers and tribal women from the hills into conversations about what they had learned from their childhoods, surroundings, occupations, cultures and music. Krishna says the intention was to invert a knowledge hierarchy that places university learning and mainstream education at the centre. “All of us presume that we are knowledge holders because of a certain social conditioning of how we believe we should learn or who knows,” he says.

For its fourth edition that will be held on September 19, Porombokkiyal moves this idea into the city. Krishna describes it not as a shift away from its earlier focus, but as an expansion of what the commons can mean in an urban environment. “For example, a road is a shared space, but people experience it differently. The programme asks who owns the road, how democratic it is and what it means to someone such as a woman auto driver who uses it as her workplace. A fish vendor’s experience also brings another question into focus: when shared urban spaces are redesigned or beautified, where does she fit into that idea of the city?” questions the musician.