Exploring Dalit women’s lives, identities via lived experiences

Dhanuja could disclose her Dalit identity publicly only after she left India. She also details how later reading led her to understand the complex ways Dalit communities assertively turned to conversion, something the textbooks and Sunday school books were silent about.

The book was also written during a deeply vulnerable period in Dhanuja’s life – a high-risk pregnancy that required complete bed rest. She also spoke about having experienced miscarriages in the past. “I was on bed rest from 28 weeks, which meant that writing was one of the few things I could do. I could focus on something else other than obsessing about the worst things that could happen,” she recalled. “There was also something profound about writing from a place of pain, while being, quite literally, pregnant with hope. It made the work that much more embodied, more honest.”

The book emerged from Dhanuja’s dissatisfaction with how Dalit women were often written about, and also from longing “to make sense of the world around me, and how it often responds to a Dalit woman who simply wants to experience a full life, one far more expansive than what I’m allowed.”

Going beyond centring Dalit women only through narratives of livelihood, victimhood and justice, the book explores their complexities as a right. “Stories of mere survival rob us of possibility; the ability to dream and plan for a better future,” says the co-founder of Dalit History Month. “Survival becomes the ceiling of what is imaginable. We may continue to centre justice and livelihood, but not well-being and healing.”

That same desire for expansiveness is what shaped the book’s cover, illustrated by Shrujana Shridhar, who is based between Mumbai and New York City, and co-founded the digital documentation project, Dalit Panthers Archive. The cover features women at different stages of life gathered around a doorway, set against an ocean-like backdrop. A child dressed in leafy green plays with a paper boat, while an older woman leans against the entrance. A girl reads a book nearby, another draws on her pad, and another decorates the door-frame with flowers.