Explore Chettinad artistry and women-led businesses at Karaikudi Sandhai

CHENNAI: To promote women entrepreneurs and preserve Chettinad's cultural heritage, the Karaikudi Sandhai exhibition will be held by the Karaikudi Nagarathar Sangam Chennai (KNSC) on December 15, from 10 am to 8 pm at the YMCA A/C Convention Centre, Royapettah.

Visalakshi Ganesh, one of the coordinators of Karaikudi Sandhai, shares, “The fourth edition of Karaikudi Sandhai will feature over 100 women entrepreneurs showcasing their products. The exhibition stands out with its diverse range of items, each telling a unique story of craftsmanship and dedication. The collection includes intricately designed jewellery, vegan silk sarees, Chettinad cotton sarees, Athangudi tiles, wooden pillars, teakwood handbags and clutches, handmade crochet bags, antique utensils, baskets, authentic Chettinad food items, and much more.

"The initiative promotes these products and celebrates the rich legacy of Chettinad's artistry and culinary excellence. It aims to empower more women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and achieve economic independence," she adds.