Expensive to be dead at Kannagi Nagar’s free burial ground

CHENNAI: Grieving families in Kannagi Nagar's Ward 196 alleged they are being charged Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for burials despite Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) rules mandating free burial and cremation services across its 200 wards.
Residents have complained repeatedly that officials have failed to stop the alleged collections, which they claim have continued for more than a decade.
Ward 196 in Sholinganallur zone has separate Christian and Muslim burial grounds and a crematorium. The burial grounds lack basic facilities including tap water, usable toilets and adequate lighting, and are poorly maintained, residents said.
"Okkiyam Thoraipakkam Village Panchayat was brought under the GCC 15 years ago. And yet, when complaints were filed, zonal officials said that it came under the panchayat administration and that there were no Corporation workers available," a resident lamented.
K Murugan, a resident, alleged that sanitary inspectors, sanitary officers and the Sholinganallur Zonal Health Officer had failed to act on complaints. "Instead of enforcing free services and stopping the collections, officials feign ignorance. Their response is often, 'Is that so?' This raises concerns over whether officials are also receiving a share of the money," he opined.
C Premkumar of Ezhil Nagar said that workers demanded Rs 5,000 when his grandmother died last month. "Following intervention by a GCC official, an order was issued to return the Rs 500 paid in advance. But the workers continued visiting my house for money," he rued.
Murugan alleged that workers demanded cash and, when relatives asked to make digital payments, directed them to transfer money to a nearby kiosk's GPay account instead of providing their own number. "The gasifier crematorium, inaugurated in 2025, was initially free of charge," another resident said. "A banner displaying the complaint-helpline numbers was later removed to ensure the public is unaware that the service was free."
Concurring with the resident was Murugan: "A private contractor continues to collect fees despite the free service. Though we have complained and sought a change of contractor from the Zonal Health Officer, the same contractor continues to operate the crematorium."
When DT Next visited both burial grounds, it was evident they had not been cleaned, repaired, or maintained for a long time. The premises were overgrown with bushes and weeds, and residents raised concerns about snakes and rodents. Toilets were unusable with broken or missing doors, while sinks were absent and plumbing was damaged. Debris covered the floors. The lack of high-mast lights has also left visitors and workers vulnerable after dark.
At the Christian burial ground, a shed once used as a plastic baling unit has been left filled with rubble, dirt and construction waste. Residents said that it has been encroached upon and converted into an informal cowshed, while some iron rods from the structure were allegedly being removed and sold as scrap.
A senior Corporation official told DT Next, “Complaints against those demanding money will be investigated. If complaints are filed by residents against the person demanding money, disciplinary action will be taken. I’ll speak to the local officials and take necessary action.”