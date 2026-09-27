Expensive to be dead at Kannagi Nagar’s free burial ground

Residents have complained repeatedly that officials have failed to stop the alleged collections, which they claim have continued for more than a decade.

Ward 196 in Sholinganallur zone has separate Christian and Muslim burial grounds and a crematorium. The burial grounds lack basic facilities including tap water, usable toilets and adequate lighting, and are poorly maintained, residents said.

"Okkiyam Thoraipakkam Village Panchayat was brought under the GCC 15 years ago. And yet, when complaints were filed, zonal officials said that it came under the panchayat administration and that there were no Corporation workers available," a resident lamented.