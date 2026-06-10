Expedite sewage pipeline works, residents of Puzhal urge CMWSSB

CHENNAI: Flagging concerns over the delay in completion of underground sewage pipeline works that began two years ago, Puzhal residents urged the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to expedite the work.
Residents of Gangadharan Nagar and Balaji Nagar, in particular, allege that work on the interior streets and main roads is moving at a snail's pace, narrowing and blocking the roads, making it difficult for residents to reach the Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) Road.
Ward 24 councillor E Settu noted that despite complaints about the road relaying works and the construction of Storm Water Drain (SWD) works, nothing has materialised so far.
Puzhal residents, particularly those living in Ward 24, alleged that over the last two years, sewage pipeline work has been completed on only 20 to 25 main roads.
S Rahul, a resident of Gangadharan Nagar, alleged, "Installation of the road sewage pipeline works is completed, and multiple roads in the locality have not been levelled, including Gangadharan Nagar Main Road, 1st and 2nd streets, Balaji Nagar Main Road, Balaji Nagar 3rd Street, NSK Street and Mettu Streets. The vehicle's movement accumulates the dust inside the houses. Three-wheelers and light commercial vehicles get stuck and struggle to pass through the road."
Settu said, "The prolonged pipeline installation and incomplete roadwork cause difficulty in navigating the streets for all age groups. Out of 200 roads, only 40 road-relaying works have been completed since the start of my tenure as a councillor."
Despite raising the issue of pending projects during monthly council meetings, no progress has been made regarding road improvements or stormwater drains. Out of the required 100 km of stormwater drains, less than 6 km of work has been completed, and no action has been taken yet to address the long-pending demand," added Settu.
Echoing him was another resident of Puzhal, E Thendarl, "In the narrow NSK street, several of the SWD silt catchpits lids are removed by the miscreants, during the night, motorists may lose their balance and get injured. We urge the GCC to cover the silt catchpits to avoid accidents."
An official in the CMWSSB said, "The main sewage pipeline works are under way, chamber works will be completed in the next two months. Will inform the workers to level the uneven, dugged-up roads to ease out the motorists' difficulties."