Expedite sewage pipeline works, residents of Puzhal urge CMWSSB

Residents of Gangadharan Nagar and Balaji Nagar, in particular, allege that work on the interior streets and main roads is moving at a snail's pace, narrowing and blocking the roads, making it difficult for residents to reach the Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) Road.

Ward 24 councillor E Settu noted that despite complaints about the road relaying works and the construction of Storm Water Drain (SWD) works, nothing has materialised so far.