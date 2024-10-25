Expect sewage overflow in Valasaravakkam zone on October 28, 29

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Friday stated that at least five sewage pumping stations will not be operational on October 28 and 29 (Monday and Tuesday) due to sewage pipeline interconnection work by CMRL.

There will be sewage overflow and stagnation for 38 hours in Valasaravakkam (Zone 11). Residents are advised to reach out to the concerned ward.

The CMRL is carrying out the sewage interconnection work at Koyambedu Kalikambal Koil Street in Kodambakkam (Zone 10) from 6 am on October 28 to 8 pm on October 29.

Sewage pumping stations in Ganga Nagar, Pallavan Nagar, Balram Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar and CMDA will not be operational for 38 hours in the residential areas, noted an official release.

Residents of several areas in Valasaravakkam zone including Sathyamurthy Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Sri Venkateswara Nagar, Bakialakshmi Nagar, Bharathidasan Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar may experience sewage overflow and stagnation from the manhole.

For complaints, call area engineer and assistant engineer in:

Ward 144 – 8144930911, 8144930144

Ward 146 – 8144930911, 8144930146

Ward 147 –8144930911, 8144930147