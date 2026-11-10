Expect mild showers with thunder, lightning in Chennai on November 13, says RMC

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

The weather department stated, “Twin upper-air cyclonic circulations have formed. One lies over the Gulf of Mannar and its neighbourhood, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, while another lies over the Southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area at 0.9 km above mean sea level.”

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the city will hover around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will dip to 25 degrees. Light rain is also likely to occur in some areas of the city on Wednesday.