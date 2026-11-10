Expect mild showers with thunder, lightning in Chennai on November 13, says RMC

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13, which is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area during the subsequent 24 hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi on Wednesday.
The weather department stated, “Twin upper-air cyclonic circulations have formed. One lies over the Gulf of Mannar and its neighbourhood, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, while another lies over the Southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area at 0.9 km above mean sea level.”
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the city will hover around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will dip to 25 degrees. Light rain is also likely to occur in some areas of the city on Wednesday.
Moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph is expected at one or two places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari, and Karaikal region. On November 13 (Friday), light rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at one or two places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, The Nilgiris, and the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari. Meanwhile, dry weather will prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Rain intensity will increase to moderate levels on November 14, with thunderstorms and lightning expected at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari, along with Puducherry and Karaikal.
On November 15, thunderstorms and lightning with gusty wind speeds of 40–50 kmph are anticipated at one or two places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi, as well as Puducherry.