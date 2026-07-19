Expect mild showers in city on Sunday, says RMC

Despite the change in weather, Madurai airport recorded the State’s highest maximum temperature at 40.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the lowest in the hill regions was registered in Ooty with 10.2 degrees Celsius. In Chennai, Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees and Meenambakkam had 35 degrees.

The weather department said that maximum temperatures were likely to remain near normal over coastal TN, Puducherry and Karaikal until July 22 (Wednesday). However, it could also remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal in a few pockets of the interior districts during the same period.

The RMC also forecasted light to moderate rain at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts, north coastal TN, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 23 and 24.