Expect mild showers in Chennai today, as cyclone crosses Andhra Pradesh coast

CHENNAI: The city is likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday and Wednesday after Cyclone Murasu makes landfall along Andhra Pradesh coast, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).
In its bulletin issued at 8.10 pm on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the severe cyclonic storm was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 70 km east-southeast of Kavali, 80 km east-northeast of Nellore and 200 km north-northeast of Nungambakkam.
Moving north-northwestwards at 13 kmph, the system is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, in the early hours of Tuesday. Gale-force winds of 70-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph, were reported along and off the South Andhra Pradesh coast. Wind speeds are expected to increase to 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph, during landfall.
On Sunday night Parry’s corner and Kadapakkam recorded the highest rainfall in the Chennai region at 15 cm each, followed by Manali New Town and Manali with 14 cm each. Sathangadu received 13 cm.
Chennai is likely to record a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The IMD has also forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places over parts of North Tamil Nadu, Western Ghats districts, Puducherry and Karaikal.