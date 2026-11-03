Expect mild showers in Chennai today, as cyclone crosses Andhra Pradesh coast

In its bulletin issued at 8.10 pm on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the severe cyclonic storm was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 70 km east-southeast of Kavali, 80 km east-northeast of Nellore and 200 km north-northeast of Nungambakkam.

Moving north-northwestwards at 13 kmph, the system is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, in the early hours of Tuesday. Gale-force winds of 70-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph, were reported along and off the South Andhra Pradesh coast. Wind speeds are expected to increase to 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph, during landfall.