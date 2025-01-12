Expect mild rains and cooler temperature in Chennai, suburbs for 2 more days

CHENNAI: The mild rainfall on Sunday is likely to continue for the next two days due to a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The maximum temperature will hover around 27-degree Celsius in the city and suburbs in the coming days.

Many areas including Royapuram, Velachery, Ekkattuthangal, Alandur, Porur, Guindy, Kodambakkam and Broadway received light rainfall and cloudy skies on Sunday.

This led to a drop in the maximum temperature by 2.4 degrees and 2.2 degrees at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively, which recorded 27.1 degrees and 27.5 degrees. The department forecast that rains are likely to continue in some areas of the city and suburbs for the next two days due to cyclonic circulation over the east Sri Lanka coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, which now extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

This can lead to a further dip in the maximum and minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees than normal for the next 48 hours. It’s expected to record around 27 degrees and 23-24 degrees respectively.

On the other hand, 5 coastal districts – Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai – are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days under the influence of the weather system prevailing over the sea. The rest of TN might receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.

On Sunday, Tirupattur recorded 26.4 degrees (a dip by 3.7 degrees), followed by Salem with 29.7 degrees (a dip by 2.4 degrees), Pallayamkottai 29.5 degrees (a dip by 2.1 degrees).