Expect light rain in Chennai on July 26; heatwave to remain till July 29 in Tamil Nadu

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Sunday, with light rain likely in some areas providing brief respite from the heat. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is expected over the Western Ghats districts. Similar weather conditions, including light rain and thunderstorms, are likely across the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal through July 27.