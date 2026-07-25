Expect light rain in Chennai on July 26; heatwave to remain till July 29 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that maximum temperatures across isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to remain 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal until July 29, even as parts of the State are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall over the coming days.
In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Sunday, with light rain likely in some areas providing brief respite from the heat. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.
According to the weather department, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is expected over the Western Ghats districts. Similar weather conditions, including light rain and thunderstorms, are likely across the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal through July 27.
The bulletin stated that light to moderate rainfall will continue at isolated places across the state from July 28-30. On July 31, moderate rainfall is likely over the Western Ghats districts, while the rest of Tamil Nadu is expected to receive light to moderate showers.
Meanwhile, Madurai Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, while Ooty registered the lowest minimum temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius.