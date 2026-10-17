Cloudburst-like showers lash north Chennai; Parrys records 175 mm

CHENNAI: The city witnessed intense rainfall on Saturday evening, with parts of north Chennai receiving more than 100 mm of rain in less than an hour, raising concerns over waterlogging.
Private weather blogger Pradeep John described the intense spell in north Chennai as cloudburst-like rainfall, with around 100 mm recorded between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm. Karaikal Nagar recorded 109.20 mm, Sathangadu 106.80 mm and Mappedu in Tiruvallur district 100.80 mm during the hour.
According to data from the Department of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management, Parrys recorded the highest rainfall at 175 mm as of 7.30 pm. Sathangadu recorded 140 mm, while Karikal Nagar received 121 mm and Tiruvottiyur 114.90 mm.
VR Durai, director and senior atmospheric scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), said that widespread heavy rain was likely across TN until October 26, after which the intensity would decrease. “By the end of October, we’re expecting a system to cross the Odisha coast, which will bring more rain to the coastal parts of TN,” he added.
Heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari on October 20. Heavy rain is also likely in Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Pudukkottai.
Explaining the rainfall pattern, Durai said, “Northeast monsoon showers usually occurred in the evening and around midnight, while low-pressure systems can bring rain during the daytime. The Ghat districts, including Coimbatore and The Nilgiris, their adjoining areas and southern districts such as Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram are likely to receive more rainfall than the northern coastal districts.”
The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius under cloudy skies. Maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain near normal until October 21.