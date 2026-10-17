Cloudburst-like showers lash north Chennai; Parrys records 175 mm

Private weather blogger Pradeep John described the intense spell in north Chennai as cloudburst-like rainfall, with around 100 mm recorded between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm. Karaikal Nagar recorded 109.20 mm, Sathangadu 106.80 mm and Mappedu in Tiruvallur district 100.80 mm during the hour.

According to data from the Department of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management, Parrys recorded the highest rainfall at 175 mm as of 7.30 pm. Sathangadu recorded 140 mm, while Karikal Nagar received 121 mm and Tiruvottiyur 114.90 mm.

VR Durai, director and senior atmospheric scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), said that widespread heavy rain was likely across TN until October 26, after which the intensity would decrease. “By the end of October, we’re expecting a system to cross the Odisha coast, which will bring more rain to the coastal parts of TN,” he added.