Expect cloudy skies, cooler weather in Chennai today too, says RMC

Strong sea-breeze circulation developed early, between 8 am and 10 am, with onshore winds of 25-30 kmph carrying significant moisture inland. “The combined effect of enhanced moisture incursion, strong low-level convergence, and persistent onshore flow supported the formation of widespread low and mid-level clouds over Chennai and nearby areas,” the department said. Winds of around 30 kmph were reported at Meenambakkam in the morning.

Looking ahead, the RMC forecast partly cloudy skies on Sunday, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning likely in the evening and night. Heavy rain is expected on Sunday in districts including The Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Vellore, among others. On Monday, heavy rain is likely in Tirupur, Ranipet, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Karur, Dindigul, Theni, and Madurai.

Until May 27, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area.