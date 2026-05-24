Expect cloudy skies, cooler weather in Chennai today too, says RMC

CHENNAI: Chennai residents enjoyed a much-needed break from the heat on Saturday, as clouds covered the city and brought down temperatures significantly. After several sweltering days, the mercury dropped by 5-7 degrees Celsius at the city’s two main weather stations.
Nungambakkam recorded a maximum of 32.3 degrees, which is 5.9 degrees below the recent high of 38.2 degrees. Meenambakkam was at 32.4 degrees, a drop of 6.7 degrees from 39.1 degrees, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).
The RMC explained that the cloudy conditions resulted from the interaction between a low-level circulation over the central Bay of Bengal and a north-south trough extending along coastal Andhra Pradesh. This pattern increased wind convergence near the north Tamil Nadu coast, shifting winds from dry northwesterlies to moist onshore northeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal.
Strong sea-breeze circulation developed early, between 8 am and 10 am, with onshore winds of 25-30 kmph carrying significant moisture inland. “The combined effect of enhanced moisture incursion, strong low-level convergence, and persistent onshore flow supported the formation of widespread low and mid-level clouds over Chennai and nearby areas,” the department said. Winds of around 30 kmph were reported at Meenambakkam in the morning.
Looking ahead, the RMC forecast partly cloudy skies on Sunday, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning likely in the evening and night. Heavy rain is expected on Sunday in districts including The Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Vellore, among others. On Monday, heavy rain is likely in Tirupur, Ranipet, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Karur, Dindigul, Theni, and Madurai.
Until May 27, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area.