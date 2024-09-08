Expect 3 new EMUs, extension of 5 services, change in timings from 09.09.2024

CHENNAI: Three new EMU train services have been announced, and five train services would be extended in Chennai from Monday.

Timings of 19 suburban trains in Chennai Beach-Moore Market Complex to Arakkonam section and 8 trains in Moore Market Complex to Gummidipundi-Sullurupeta section would also be revised, said a Southern Railway statement.

Three new train services — Avadi-Moore Market Complex will leave Avadi at 9:50 am, Moore Market complex-Tiruvallur will leave from Moore Market complex at 10:40 am, Tiruvallur-Moore Market Complex will leave from Tiruvallur at 3:50 pm.

Moore Market Complex-Gummidipundi leaving Moore Market Complex at 12:10 pm is extended up to Sullurupeta. Guduvancheri-Tambaram leaving Guduvancheri at 8:55 pm, 10:10 pm, 10.25 pm and 11.20 pm is extended up to Chennai Beach.

Few of the train timings are revised as follows: Beach to Arakkonam that arrives at 5.35 am in Tiruvallur would arrive at 5.30 am. Arakkonam to Chennai Beach at 7 am in Arakkonam will arrive early at 6.50 am. Tiruttani to Moore Market complex that arrives at 6.50 am in Arakkonam will be revised to 6.58 am. Tiruvallur-Moore Market Complex that used to arrive at 7.15 am in Tiruvallur will now arrive at 7 am. Arakkonam to Beach at Tiruvallur that arrives at 7 am will now arrive at 7.05 am. Moore Market complex to Tiruttani arriving Moore Market complex has been updated to 7.25 am from 7.40 am.

In Moore Market Complex to Gummidipundi-Sullurupeta section, timings of Moore Market Complex to Sullurupeta have been updated to 4.15 am from 4.20 am. Moore Market Complex to Gummidipundi is revised to 6.20 am from 6.30 am. Another service in the same sector that used to arrive at 8.05 am will now arrive at 08.15 am.