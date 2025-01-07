Ex-warden molests domestic help in Velachery, held

CHENNAI: A 78-year-old retired government hostel warden, Ponnaiyan, was arrested by the Velachery police for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old domestic worker on Sunday at his residence in the Velachery Housing Board quarters.

The victim, a resident of Cuddalore, had been working as a domestic worker at Ponnaiyan's residence for two days.

Ponnaiyan allegedly asked the victim to apply oil on his body and offered her Rs 500 as payment. When the victim refused, he allegedly molested her.

The victim and her husband lodged a complaint against him with the Velachery police. It came to light that Ponnaiyan had a history of misbehaving with domestic workers.

Ponnaiyan was produced before the Saidapet court, which remanded him in judicial custody. He was later lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison.